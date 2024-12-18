Civilization VII announced that Harriet Tubman will be a playable leader in the upcoming game.

In a promotional trailer announcing the character, developer Firaxis shared, “Born Araminta Ross to enslaved parents in Maryland, Harriet Tubman escaped from slavery and dedicated her life to countless others via the Underground Railroad. Facing difficult odds, Tubman quickly moved enslaved peoples through a network of safe houses and across treacherous terrain to reach freedom.”

“Harriet Tubman excels in operating in secret which makes her an excellent spy master and if war becomes inevitable she has the resilience to persevere,” it adds. “In the Modern Age considering pairing Harriet Tubman with America whose production bonuses will help you build towards a better future.”

The trailer is already being downvoted. As it stands it has 2,400 likes and 2,500 dislikes.

Over on X, people expressed their distaste for choosing Tubman.

Spinachbrah wrote, “This has to be a joke.”

David Santa Carla shared a meme that states, “Your game sucks!”

Covfefe Anon posted, “‘Make it lamer and gayer!’ - your audience.”

Al the Pal wrote, “Congrats! Been playing since Civ 4, not touching this one with a million mile pole.”

John Hawkins wrote, “There's nothing wrong with her as a choice per se, but in a country like America, she's way down the list of great Americans and prominent leaders.”

Dissident Law added, “Nobody asked for this and nobody wants this.”

Phigs mocked the game with a reference to Assassin’s Creed Shadows, “What are you going to add Yuske to lead the Japanese next?”

Wolf Bronsky wrote, “First mainline Civ game I won't buy in 33 years.”

Country Club Raider Bear questioned, “Civ 7 is going to be woke, isn't it? I guess I won't be preordering it after all.”

Choosing Tubman over other more prominent American leaders and heroes is most definitely a controversial choice and it is hard to not assume it was done due to the massive woke diversity, inclusion, and equity agenda that has swept across the video game industry in recent years and led to disastrous results this year with numerous games commercially failing including Concord, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Unknown 9: Awakening, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Star Wars Outlaws, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and more.

Even more pertinent is the recent Civilization challenger from Xbox, Ara: History Untold appears to be a commercial failure. The game included so-called “non-binary” leaders with True Trophies reporting that the game featured a trophy called Barbenheimer.

It states, “As a female or non-binary leader, bombard cities 100 times over any number of games.”

A moderator on the game’s Steam forums confirmed that a so-called non-binary was included in the game.

The moderator wrote, “Leaders in this game don't have "sex" or "gender". It's not that type of game. The closest you get to it is with pronouns for strings ("she/he") and all leaders use she or he (or him or her).”

“One of the historical leaders, Osh-Tisch, was a badé which today might be considered ‘non-binary’,” the moderator added.

The game hit a peak concurrent player count of just 4,262 when it launched at the end of September. In the last 24-hours it only hit a peak concurrent of just 166.

For comparison, Civilization VI, which released back in October 2016 hit an all time peak concurrent of 162,657. In the most recent 24 hours it hit a peak of 54,988.

Civilization V hit a peak concurrent of 91,363 in July 2013, three years after it released in September 2010. It had a 24-hour peak of 16,896.

Civilization IV hit a peak of 2,314 in 2010. In the last 24 hours it had a peak of 787.

What do you make of Civilization VII featuring Harriet Tubman as a leader?

