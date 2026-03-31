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TrickyLaSoul's avatar
TrickyLaSoul
2h

Hollywood is knee deep in debt as LA and California collapsing all around him. Yet he whines about trivial matters because of ego and narcarcissim. Anything else would be admitting fault for his own predicament and failure but no blame orange man as usual.

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Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
4h

Billy Porter doesn’t deserve anymore work, period.

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