Actor Billy Porter, who played a sex-swapped fairy godmother in Cinderella and is set to play Magno Stift in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, claimed acting jobs are drying up.

In an interview with Al Sharpton on MS Now, Porter was asked, “The President has been attacking public expressions of black culture and history since retaking office, and I wonder if you’ve seen that influence on arts and entertainment industry? Voices and perspectives not getting the funding or the consideration that they might have before the President’s culture wars? Or is still too soon to see the impact on Hollywood and Broadway?”

He answered, “It is a bit soon and-. It’s a yes and because-. "As a black, gay, out artist I caught the wave of what we now know as performative wokeness. But I caught the wave of being in the center of that very progressive space. And I crashed through glass ceilings that were concrete.”



:And I have noticed the opportunities slowly drying up for the work that I do,” he continued. “The Midwest CBS shows and the cop shows all of that stuff still exists, but when it's time to talk about heart, when it's time to talk about connection, and when it's time to talk about people that don't look like everybody else — those of us who are on the margins — there's not a lot of that going on right now. There's not a lot of that work going on right now.”

“We gotta stay relevant. We have to stay vigilant,” he concluded.

It is a good thing that jobs are drying up for Porter given his entire goal with his career is to attack the common good and erode public morals.

For example while promoting his show Pose, he said, “This is the ‘Will and Grace’ of the new generation, because you’re seeing LGBTQ people of color– and that includes the ‘T’ which is usually forgotten. We have five transgender actresses of color in series regular roles. You get to live with these people on a weekly basis, it lets you understand how to relate to them as human beings – not as objects, or pawns for your political power plays.”

Pope Paul VI notes how this is incompatible with the proper use of film and television. He wrote in Inter Mirifica:

The principle moral responsibility for the proper use of the media of social communication falls on newsmen, writers, actors, designers, producers, displayers, distributors, operators and sellers, as well as critics and all others who play any part in the production and transmission of mass presentations. It is quite evident what gravely important responsibilities they have in the present day when they are in a position to lead the human race to good or to evil by informing or arousing mankind. Thus, they must adjust their economic, political or artistic and technical aspects so as never to oppose the common good. For the purpose of better achieving this goal, they are to be commended when they join professional associations, which-even under a code, if necessary, of sound moral practice-oblige their members to show respect for morality in the duties and tasks of their craft. They ought always to be mindful, however, that a great many of their readers and audiences are young people, who need a press and entertainment that offer them decent amusement and cultural uplift. In addition, they should see to it that communications or presentations concerning religious matters are entrusted to worthy and experienced hands and are carried out with fitting reverence.

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