More information is being shared about the upcoming Supergirl film following an alleged test screening of the film that took place earlier this month.

According to X user AxelTalksFilm, the test screening took place sometime last week and he spoke with an individual who attended it.

That individual informed him that “Lobo has a substantial role in the film, and is crucial to the ending.”

Additionally, he claimed that the film’s villain Krem is “extremely ‘menacing’ and a tremendous villain.”

His source also informed him that “The cinematography is an upgrade compared to Superman's, with a specific hallway scene compared to the action sequences of those in Daredevil, and Guardians 3.”

He also shared that movie is “much darker and serious in tone than Superman, with the human trafficking and violence being prominent.”

Finally, he added that the movie was “described as a perfect balance of ‘humor, darkness, and lightness.”

AxelTalksFilm was not the only to share information from this screening. While his source informed him the villain was “tremendous,” Cryptic4KQual shared that his own sources had the opposite reaction.

He wrote, “All this lines up though! Only difference is both my sources didn't like Krem and thought he was lame/underwhelming.”

Following this, AxelTalksFilm then hedged saying, “I heard some liked it but some didn't, but I trust the opinion very much of who spoke to in particular.”

When James Gunn first announced the film he revealed it would be an adaptation of Tom King’s disastrous Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic depicts Supergirl as a depressed drunk who is haunted by trauma. By the end of the story she also abandons her moral compass by allowing the murder of a man who had already faced justice and spent years in the Phantom Zone.

Gunn said, “One of my favorite comic book series from last year was Tom King’s run on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. So, we’re going to turn that into a big, science fiction, epic film.”

He added, “Now, Superman is a guy who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents, whereas Supergirl in this story, she is a character who was raised on a chunk of Krypton. She watched everybody around her perish in some terrible way so she’s a much more jaded character.”

Since then, Gunn has noted the film does not follow the comic to a tee, which was obvious given the film includes Lobo. Nevertheless, he told woke activist Clayton Davis, “It’s based on the Tom King book. It doesn’t follow it religiously, but it has a lot of the core of that there. And I’m just really excited to see it and to see Milly.”

As Gunn noted, it does appear to be keeping King’s abhorrent characterization of the character. Time will tell if it also ruins her morality like King did.

Fortunately, it appears that audiences are not interested in the film. Google Trends indicate that it is performing worse than The Marvels. In fact, it shows that pre-release interest is effectively half of that of The Marvels at an equivalent stage in the film’s marketing.

