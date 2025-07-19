Fandom Pulse

SK
Jul 19

Thank you for this 3-pov analysis. While I feel glad that pornography is slightly less profitable today than it was before, the hearts of the creators and consumers of these games have not changed. So, there is no victory here, IMO. The people involved are still who they were before. However, I am glad people are at least talking about it now.

Proto
Jul 20

There’s quite a few problems at play here when it comes to censorship of content. But I will try to contain them to the major ones.

1. Coming to a consensus of what is considered pornography. Even amongst political ideologues and of those from the Christian faith, they have conflicting opinions, views and personal biases when it comes to the subject. It can get incredibly heated and hard to get to the heart of the matter of what is considered pornography versus art.

Might I remind Christians that the Bible contains stories like the Song of Solomon, which is a clear example of love, attraction, sensuality and sexuality. Along with other stories involving gangrape, incest, more rape, and the like.

And for progressives we have a bevy of smut, degeneracy and “sexual expression/awakening” from feminists and gay activists that are considered “safe horny”. Of which includes, bestiality, prostitution, rape, sex with minors, abusive relationships and having unending amounts of partners.

Until we have everyone on the same page know where the line of artistic expression is and cheap pornographic exploitation is. It’s really hard to move forward. Because at this point even amongst conservatives, progressives, libertarians and Christians you will have entirely different lines in the sand.

2. We need to enforce the rules properly on these platforms.

Unfortunately, the rules of what is and isn’t tasteful, what can be changed and allowed on any platform whether it is Steam, PSN, XBL or Nintendo eshop is is completely out there and decided day by day with standards that fluctuate wildly. Even Steam which people have praised significantly has had games changed post-release like Skullgirls and Ready or Not that are completely unwarranted and games that have to be censored or banned entirely over the years.

This is definitely exacerbated by the fact that most of the people in tech are highly progressive so they tend to fall in line but censorship wouldn’t be such an issue if everyone was playing honest and fair with morals and rules.

Clearly established rules for publishing, proper age ratings and a clear understanding of what is allowed in any given company should be tantamount to this industry to give some cohesion to what you can do in your medium.

