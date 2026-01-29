Eternals director Chloe Zhao now claims that Marvel Studios did not prioritize her film despite the fact that the film was actually made and Kevin Feige noting the film went to the top of the priority list due to its promotion of wokeness.

If you recall, back in 2021 Kevin Feige spoke with Variety’s Kate Arthur and explained why Eternals was moved to the front of Marvel’s priority list. Feige was asked by Arthur, “Eternals expands the MCU in terms of representation, with its large international cast, its first LGBTQ superhero — I know some of those things are baked into the Eternals, but how many of those expansive ideas came from Chloé?”

Feige responded in part, “Well, the notion of switching up the genders, sexualities and ethnicities of the characters from the comics, was baked in initially — that was part of what Nate Moore was really advocating for in moving Eternals to the top of the list for us to start working on.”

Now, in an interview on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Zhao claimed, “The Eternals was not high on their priority list because it’s a quite unique IP and it’s on their list of potential [projects]. You know, with Marvel, it’s very much a thing to find the right filmmaker before they say, ‘That’s the IP we’re gonna go for.’ At least at that time.”

“And so I remember at some point Kevin [Feige] said to me, it was one of those talks. And he said, ‘You know why I chose you to do Eternals? Because I watched The Rider.’ … And I know that no one, no one told you to make that film. Literally no one in the world was interested in it or told you to do it, but you wanted to do it. And I go, ‘Okay, she has that passion. And that’s how you feel about Eternals. So I’m going to trust that.’”

Zhao went on to claim that when the original treatment for the film it reminded her of Greek plays, “I was given a Greek play. I was given a Greek play where gods get to discuss everything about human nature based on their own relationship. That each Greek god had different relationship. They focused on different aspects of human nature. So they are biased and they are arguing about it.”

“I go like, ‘Wow this feels old.’ Again, I feel like I’m telling an older story, archetypal story. So I was so excited,” she added.

