I was so exhausted yesterday that I accidentally clicked to not email out the daily briefing. So if you missed yesterday’s stories, make sure to go scroll through the site!
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Movies & TV
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is Now the Highest-Grossing Domestic Film Ever Made
Tom Holland’s fourth solo outing as Peter Parker just did something no film has managed in over a decade. Spider-Man: Brand New Day passed Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the highest-grossing domestic release in box office history, hitting $936.8 million in North America after 47 days in theaters, edging out The Force Awakens’ decade-old record o…