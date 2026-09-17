TMZ’s Tuesday report that Paramount had notified California officials of its intent to leave the state spread everywhere within hours, “IT’S HAPPENING” ran one viral headline treatment, and the story dominated X for most of Wednesday. The problem: nothing about this is actually settled, and a fair amount of that viral spread outran what’s genuinely confirmed.

Paramount did notify L.A. Mayor Karen Bass’s office and California AG Rob Bonta’s office that it’s preparing to leave. Deadline corroborated that company leadership called the plan “deadly serious” and confirmed a deposit has been put down with a moving truck company. A formal press conference was expected Tuesday and didn’t happen, and nobody outside the company knows for certain whether that reflects a change of plans or just a delayed rollout.

Though there are still matters that are completely contested. Bonta’s own office is actively pushing back on the framing driving the viral cycle. A spokesperson told Variety: “It’s no secret that Paramount has been making this threat, despite its alleged commitment to California and Hollywood.” World Today Journal’s own reporting on the split reaction put it plainly: state prosecutors are “dismissing the relocation warnings as aggressive leverage,” even as Los Angeles city officials are treating the same threat as a real operational risk worth preparing for. That’s not a minor distinction; it means the two government offices most directly involved in this fight can’t agree on whether to take Tuesday’s notice at face value, which should tell you something about how unsettled this actually is.

The coverage split tells the same story. Geeks + Gamers ran a piece under the headline “RUMOR: Paramount California Exit Expected Even After Missed Tuesday Reveal.” Outlets across the spectrum spent Wednesday hedging with words like “signals,” “preps,” and “readies” rather than reporting a finished decision, because there isn’t one yet. The version of this story that went mega-viral, framed as a done deal, a definitive “L” for California, condensed months of genuinely uncertain negotiation into a single dramatic headline that the underlying reporting doesn’t fully support yet.

None of that means the threat isn’t serious, or that the underlying fight isn’t real. Everything from the earlier reporting holds: Paramount’s board has reportedly approved a relocation contingency plan, Ellison has told associates he’d still prefer to keep the company in Los Angeles, Tennessee, Texas, and Georgia have all made real overtures, and the financial pressure is genuine, an estimated $500 million a year in tax savings if the company actually moves, on top of a $7-million-a-day fee that starts accruing October 1 if the merger stays blocked. A federal magistrate has locked in an in-person settlement conference for October 14 and 15. A hearing on Paramount’s $1.88 billion bond request lands September 24. None of those dates have moved because of yesterday’s viral cycle.

What changed yesterday was for now only the volume of the situation, where Paramount decided to get louder. An uncertain, monthslong negotiation with real stakes on both sides got compressed into a single viral framing that Bonta’s own office is directly disputing as overstated leverage-talk, and multiple outlets are still labeling a “rumor” even as they report it. The actual outcome here still depends on what happens at the October 14-15 settlement talks and whether Paramount’s $7-million-a-day clock starts ticking on October 1 with no deal in place. Everything before that date is still exactly what it’s been for months: a credible threat, a real financial calculation, and an outcome nobody outside Ellison’s inner circle actually knows yet.