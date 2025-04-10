Children’s entertainer Ms. Rachel, who was previously criticized for supporting the disordered LGBTQ+ agenda, is being rightfully blasted for her hypocrisy after she robbed a mother of her child.

Ms. Rachel, who has been in Netflix’s top 10 most-watched English-language shows for eight weeks, shared to Instagram yesterday that she welcomed “baby Susannah into the world.” However, she noted she did not carry or deliver the child herself, but instead she and her husband opted for surrogacy writing, “I was unable to carry this pregnancy for medical reasons and we were blessed to have a surrogate who gave us the most precious gift possible. We are now all family forever. We have immense gratitude and a deep bond. It’s been a truly beautiful experience. I’m in awe of her.”

X account Surrogacy Concern called out Ms. Rachel and noted her hypocrisy by first quoting her, “All children are equal and deserve to have their human rights respected.”

The account then noted the hypocrisy, “So says a US YouTuber and self-appointed early years specialist “Ms Rachel” who just had a baby with a surrogate mother. Irony is dead.”

In a response to a follower, Surrogacy Concern explained, “She’s right in what she said. She then just ignored it by taking a baby away from their mother at birth.”

Tom Nash at Catholic Answers states surrogacy is “gravely wrong” and he goes on to cite the Catechism of the Catholic Church, “Techniques that entail the dissociation of husband and wife, by the intrusion of a person other than the couple (donation of sperm or ovum, surrogate uterus), are gravely immoral. These techniques (heterologous artificial insemination and fertilization) infringe the child’s right to be born of a father and mother known to him and bound to each other by marriage. They betray the spouses’ ‘right to become a father and a mother only through each other.’”

Sarah Cain at Catholic Answers explains further, “Why ‘gravely immoral’? Because … the child is reduced to a commodity in a transaction. Every child has the right to understand himself to have been conceived within the context of a father and mother dedicated to each other in marriage, and both dedicated to him as their child, who is a gift from God. By its nature, surrogacy precludes that right.”

“He is thus denied the respect and dignity that is owed to every human being as a creature made in the image and likeness of God. In a very real sense, the child is being purchased—and just as slavery is gravely immoral for the way it assumes that human beings can be bought and sold, so too is surrogacy,” she adds. “Not only does surrogacy mistreat the child, but it also involves a misuse of the surrogate’s body, as she becomes a for-profit incubator. Her consent in this arrangement does not make it moral (any more than consensual sex is for an unmarried couple). We cannot sell our bodies, and we should not try to.”

As mentioned above, Ms. Rachel was criticized in the past for her support of the LGBGTQ+ agenda. In June 2024, Ms. Rachel shared a video where she states, “Happy pride to all of our wonderful families and friends. This month and every month I celebrate you. I am so glad you’re here. I’m so glad you’re exactly who you are.”

She then addressed her critics, “To those who are going to comment they can’t watch the show anymore, no worries and much love your way. God bless. I am not chasing fame or views. I’m standing strong in love.”

The comments were never turned on the video.

This message is clearly an appeal to false compassion and it misunderstands what love is. To love is to will the good of another. Being happy that parents are abusing their children and leading them into disordered lifestyles and practices is not willing the good of another and thus cannot be considered love.

As Matt Walsh noted at the time, Ms. Rachel “doesn’t want your business. You should respond accordingly.”

There are plenty of alternatives to Ms. Rachel. One of my family’s favorites is Benjamin Cello.

What do you make of what Ms. Rachel is promoting?

