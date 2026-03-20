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Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
3hEdited

Not to mention, we wouldn’t have to see Mark Ruffalo’s ugly face again, as Bruce Banner in these ten stories.

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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
31m

Zendumpster is reason enough to walk away from Spiderman movies, but adding Ruffalo is the cherry on top. I just don't see myself watching Brand New Day. I have zero interest in it.

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