Jul 17

People will ask "Who could be doing this? WHO?"

Rhymes with.

Jul 17

Been saying this for 40 years. Just after coming out of Hollywood.

Of course, all this is directly patterned on the Protocols of the Elders of Zion.

Pretty prescient for a "work of fiction" is it not?

The very first trick in advertising something reprehensible or distasteful = SMILE. So many people fall for it. TV takes it further = HUMOR. Make it a joke and get people laughing. Eventually they'll embrace it.

