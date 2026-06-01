Bungie announced the final content update for Destiny 2 on June 9, 2026. Active development ends that day. No Destiny 3 is planned. The studio is pivoting entirely to Marathon, its new PvP extraction shooter, which launched in March 2026 to approximately 12,000 concurrent Steam users at peak.

The anger from the Destiny 2 community is the story.

Players are flooding Marathon’s Steam page with negative reviews as a direct protest against Bungie’s decision to kill Destiny 2 while redirecting the studio’s resources to a game the community did not ask for. One review read: “Destiny Series is better.” Another: “Destiny Died for this game to fail.”

Destiny 2 launched in September 2017 and ran for nearly nine years. The final update, called “Moment of Triumph,” is styled as a love letter to the playerbase. After June 9, the game enters maintenance mode: no new story content, no seasonal activities, no crossovers. Servers remain online indefinitely in a legacy state similar to the original Destiny, which still runs today.

Sony Interactive Entertainment recorded a $765 million impairment loss related to Bungie assets. No Destiny 3 is in development. Staff who worked on Destiny 2 have no confirmed new project to move to. Sources told Bloomberg that some developers pitched new concepts and received no green light.

The trajectory of Bungie under Sony ownership is the fuller context. Sony acquired Bungie in 2022 for $3.6 billion, valuing it on the strength of Destiny 2’s live service revenue and the studio’s ability to produce future titles. Sony has not disclosed Marathon’s sales figures since its March 2026 launch, which is not the behavior of a company proud of its numbers. The $765 million impairment loss is a formal accounting acknowledgment that Sony paid significantly more for Bungie than the studio turned out to be worth.

The Destiny 2 players bearing the cost of that corporate miscalculation are the ones who spent years grinding raids, purchasing seasonal content, and building characters in a game that vaulted content they had already paid for when it no longer served the engagement model. Bungie’s 2023 content vault removed entire paid expansions from the game’s playable catalog, reducing the game’s content without reducing the price of admission. The players who stayed through all of it are now watching the studio kill their game to fund an extraction shooter that peaked at 12,000 concurrent players.

A petition calling for Destiny 3 has gathered over 285,000 signatures. Sources say there is no chance of reversing the shutdown or initiating a sequel.

The review bombing of Marathon is not a productive act. It will not change Bungie’s decision, and it punishes a product for the business decisions of its parent studio. But it is an accurate expression of what happens when a live service game spends years training its audience to invest time and money into an ecosystem, then dismantles that ecosystem to fund a replacement the audience rejected.

What do you think Bungie should have done differently to preserve the Destiny community’s trust? Let us know in the comments.

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