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WeebsAndKaboom's avatar
WeebsAndKaboom
3h

I forgot "Summer Game Fest" is a thing. Now I remember why, it's cause they love promoting gay.

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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
4hEdited

They will destroy everything you love. Create new events and do not allow the filth and scum to participate.

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