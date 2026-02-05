Bryce Dallas Howard attempted to hype up Lucasfilm’s upcoming second season of Ahsoka Season 2 despite the first season being objectively terrible.

During an appearance at LA Comic Con back in September, Howard shared that she directed two episodes of the upcoming second season.

She said, “I just finished shooting two episodes this summer for Ahsoka Season 2. Y’all, it’s so good. It is so good.”

“It is beautiful. It is thrilling. It is adventurous. It is romantic. It is all the things that you want from an epic story,” she continued. “And I adore Dave Filoni. I would do anything for and with Dave Filoni. He’s an extraordinary leader and visionary. And he’s super funny. And the guy knows what he’s talking about.”

“I just got to finish that up and working on the cut,” Howard added. “And it is just one of the greatest privileges and joys of my life, getting to play in that sandbox.”

If you recall from the first season, the show needlessly injected victimhood feminism into the show when Hera Syndulla gets lectured by Senators from the New Republic when she requests resources for a military intervention in the Denab system to hunt down Morgan Elsbeth.

The show purposely refused to have Hera reveal vital information to help her cause so that the Senators could lecture her and reject her as being emotional.

Not only that, but it featured a sharking jumping battle sequence. At one point, Ahsoka gets onto the wing of her ship and does a cart wheel attack on a droid piloted ship destroying it with her lightsaber. But for this to even work the enemy ships have to literally get within striking distance. It’s so unbelievable stupid.

Furthermore, the show turned Thrawn, who is supposed to be a master tactician, into a total ignoramus. He literally avoids every opportunity to destroy Ahsoka and her allies that he can and then pontificates about how much smarter he is when the opposite is clearly the case.

And these are just the most glaring problems the series has, and does not even get into other contradictions such as Ezra Bridger talking about not using a lightsaber in one episode and then in the very next one he’s building himself a new lightsaber to fight, or Sabine struggling to use the Force throughout the entire season, but then suddenly in the final episode has near mastery over it.

It will be interesting to see what the viewership metrics are for Ahsoka Season 2. The first season’s two-episode premiere accrued 829 million minutes, but subsequent weeks saw it significantly decline. The week of the finale only recorded 576 million minutes viewed.

