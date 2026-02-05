The Walt Disney Company is moving forward with a TV adaptation of Christopher Paolini’s Eragon series.

The Eragon series, which is officially known as The Inheritance Cycle, is a four book series that follows farm boy Eragon after he discovers a a blue stone that hatches into the dragon Saphira and binds him as a legendary Dragon Rider. Together with his allies, he trains in magic and combat to fight against the tyrannical King Galbatorix.

The series explores various themes including destiny, power, friendship, and rebellion As Eragon grows into a leader fighting to restore peace and justice.

A fifth book titled Murtagh, which was published in 2023, expanded the series by following the half-brother of Eragon, the former Dragon Rider Murtagh and his red dragon Thorn. Murtagh is shunned and hated after he unwillingly served King Galbatorix.

Variety reported that Todd Harthan and Todd Helbing are leading the project as co-showrunners. Harthan is also the co-creator alongside Paolini. All three men will be executive producers.

It was previously reported back in 2022 that the series was in development with Paolini serving as the show’s co-writer and executive producer.

Paolini wrote on X at the time, “This has been a long time coming. I can’t tell you how many conversations, meetings, and messages were needed in order to reach this point. And we’re still just at the beginning! However, none of this would have been possible without everyone who has read the books, supported the tweetstorms, and participated in this fandom over the years.”

In a more recent update on his blog, his team shared that Paolini is still writing the series. They stated, “We’re moving from vision to reality! Christopher is excited to share that he’s working on both writing and producing the show alongside showrunner Todd Harthan and co-showrunner (and writer) Todd Helbing.”

They added that, “Christopher has poured his soul into ensuring this adaptation captures the true heart of the World of Alagaësia. … Christopher and Todd Harthan are seeking to honor this epic adventure while bringing the magic to life in ways only television can. They can’t wait to make a show that you guys love watching!”

However, they also noted, “It’s still a journey—Hollywood’s path is winding—but the momentum is real, and the dragons are stirring. Stay tuned as we move forward!”

The first book of the series, Eragon, was previously adapted into a feature film by director Stefen Fangmeier back in 2006.

Back in 2017, Paolini was very clear that the film adaptation was not his vision of the story, but he appreciated the fact that it was made because it introduced more readers to his series. He said, “Well, I’m glad it was made, since so few books ever get made into movies, and it introduced millions of new readers to the Inheritance Cycle. That said, the movie reflects the studio and the director’s view of the story, whereas the books reflect mine, and everyone is free to enjoy them on their own merits.”

While Paolini’s team promises the show will be authentic, Warner Bros. and J.K. Rowling also made such promises for the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, but then they very quickly announced a race-swapped Severus Snape. Similarly, Rick Riordan and The Walt Disney Company made similar promises about his Percy Jackson series as well. They too race-swapped numerous characters.

