Cyberpunk, noir, and Indian mysticism come together seamlessly in Nym Coy’s debut novel Mumbai Singularity. Set in a futuristic–yet strangely mundane–dark city where everyone is wirelessly connected through brain chips, everyone exists in an augmented reality of holographic displays that alter their perceptions. One man, a police detective with a damaged chip, begins to see a dark, deadly truth invisible to everyone else. A sinister, transhumanist conspiracy emerges. The Indian pantheon, plus some imposters, emerge from cyberspace. Desperate villains think nothing of the human lives lost through their machinations.

This book is unlike anything you’ll find promoted by the mainstream. Nym Coy simply loves India and presents a remarkable cyberpunk thriller reminiscent of Ghost in the Shell, The Matrix, Johnny Mnemonic, and Altered Carbon. Vivid and distinct characters bring the story to life, each with their own voice. Their passions, fears, and foibles are real, connecting emotionally with the reader. The names, words, foods, attitudes, beliefs, and traditions of India are presented in a way that will draw readers in even if they’re not already familiar.

Partway through, the novel takes an unexpected turn. There are forces playing an active role in this story that no one but the detective’s mother would have suspected.

The ending is far more bizarre than anything I could have expected, but satisfying. If you’re looking for dynamic characterization, you’ll find it here!

While set in a sci-fi future, this book will connect with a broader audience than just those just hungry for cyberspace adventures. The characters might have brain-chips, but they’re just ordinary people who take taxis, go to work, say their prayers, worry about their loved ones, and enjoy home-cooked meals together whenever they can. This is a very lived-in, modern world. The sci-fi elements actually come across as mundane and rather muted, oftentimes more spiritual than technological.

Mumbai Singularity is suitable for Teens+.

I highly recommend this book. It was a great encouragement to me to come across something so excellent when the mainstream publishing industry has no interest in publishing anything of value anymore.

