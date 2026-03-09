Penguin Random House Goes Viral After Posting Ad For Submissions Discriminating Against White Males
The publishing industry has long favored women and minorities over white males, which is why bookstores are littered with romantasy and identarian virtue signaling on shelves, while most white men have moved over to independent publishing. Now, in a mask-off moment, Penguin Random House, one of the biggest publishers worldwide, has posted a submission guideline that appears to discriminate against white males.