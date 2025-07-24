Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SK's avatar
SK
Jul 24

When you've gotten used to zero Christianity anywhere in secular society, the smallest drop of it will feel like a hurricane.

Reply
Share
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Jul 24

People still watch southpark? Hmm. Didn't know that. figured it would have fallen away somehow. There's never anything creative about it.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture