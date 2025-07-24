The corporate messaging is in: Trump is bad, the right is pushing too far, Colbert is getting censored because of a Paramount deal! Now this is all being pushed on Paramount+ on South Park’s premiere, showing that extreme leftist messaging is alive and as nonsensical as ever.

The mainstream media is cheering on the season premiere of South Park on Paramount+ as the show has done its typical topical talking points and vulgar humor. The messaging is all over the map, but with a clear theme: Christianity is fake, Trump is bad, and the culture has shifted so far to the right that it’s not what “the people” wanted.

In the episode, Cartman loses his purpose as he declares, much like mainstream media commentators as of late “Woke is dead,” and says that everyone is talking about the Jews and saying retard now, which makes him lose his purpose. While this is a completely shallow examination of what “woke” is, it falls in line with other leftist narratives to declare it’s gone while still pushing for the radical LGBTQ agenda and anti-white male messaging that has permeated the media for the last two decades. Even South Park gives into this, showing Mr. Garrison in a happy, gay stable relationship throughout this drama.

On the flip side, Jesus Christ is brought into South Park Elementary, and PC Principal has now flipped to become “Power Christian Principal,” a ham-fisted way for the writers to try to show that Christianity and social is the “same thing” and “being forced.” Mocking Christians and painting a false image of the culture as if Christ has now permeated everything, when we can clearly see it hasn’t at all.

Like usual in the media, the episode constantly whines about “censorship,” blaming President Trump for such while being so over the top vulgar and hateful toward Trump, it’s very clear that there is no censorship and they don’t fear it at all. Seeing as South Park never went remotely this hard on Obama or Biden, it’s more obvious what they fear for potential censorship—and it’s not Donald Trump.

The episode gets so vulgar and uses typical talking points we’ve seen online from the leftist agitators like Mark Hamill, showing Trump’s “small penis” regularly, and portraying him as a censorious tyrant. They reference Colbert getting canceled, with Christ himself warning people not to be stupid like him or they’ll get the axe, and say it’s part of Paramount’s deal to allow the company to be bought with the Trump administration. All of this is clearly false as South Park is so direct about it and so over the top, that it’s very obvious Paramount will air heavily anti-Trump and anti-Christian messaging with no problem.

Even the residents of South Park, being heroic, lay in a ham-fisted message saying that they didn’t like how far woke went but they didn’t want it to go “this far” the other way, when again, just one look at Hollywood, video games, comics, and the publishing industry show that the culture hasn’t moved at all in the mainstream. There is no heavily right wing messaging on television.

The episode falls flat as it just regurgitates the same talking points we see everywhere about Trump and Christianity, offering very little of substance. While it has some funny moments like Randy asking AI about everything and cozying up to it while ignoring his wife, it seems South Park has simply sold out to the generic mainstream left talking points that we’d expect from Stephen Colbert’s Late Show.

