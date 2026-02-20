Bethesda Game Director Todd Howard admitted he uses Reddit in order to gauge player interests and feedback.

In an interview on the Kinda Funny Gamescast, host Greg Miller began the conversation by mentioned the No Sodium Starfield subreddit and a comment predicting that the interview would not involve a discussion about Starfield.

From there, Miller asked Howard about Starfield and what Bethesda is doing with the game. Before he answered the question Howard said, “First of all, thanks for the Reddit comment there. I’m a big Redditor so I do read Reddit a lot. It’s my favorite signal to noise platform as it comes to that stuff.”

This is not the first time Howard has made such comments. Back in 2018 during an E3 interview with Geoff Keighley, Howard said, “I’m on the forums a lot. I’m on Reddit all the time. And it’s great. Our fans are really the best. They give us crap for the things we do wrong when we do deserve it and they embrace us when we do great things.”

Back in November 2021 as part of a Reddit AMA to commemorate Skyrim’s 10th anniversary Howard admitted, “Though I haven’t posted on the internet in 15 years, I read Reddit often, and love the community. Thanks for being here and for all the support you’ve given our games over the years.”

More recently in December 2025, as part of a promotional interview for Prime Video’s Fallout TV series with GameCentral, Howard said, “I read a lot of it. I’m a Reddit fan. And I think on the game side that’s our community and so it’s always so active. Like we’re updating the game. So what they’re seeing value in, what’s special to them. It’s good to have that in the back of your mind.”

“And like where you have your own sort of priorities like, ‘Hey, we like this,’ and where there’s a match it gives you the sort of confidence to lean in more on some of those things,” he continued. “Sometimes there’s a mismatch, but, you know, like creatively this is where we’re taking things.”

