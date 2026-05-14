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Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
16m

Not preordering.

Not buying.

WAY too many pinks and blues (Bisexual Lighting) for me. Bisexual Lighting was developed a few decades back to specifically soften the resistance to the LGBT agenda. Naive/ignorant people don't want to believe such a thing could be.

Lighting is a science - going back a hundred years in movies. From my time in Hollywood, lighting is critical in making or breaking a message.

Search up "Bisexual Lighting." Just like I wouldn't eat out of the toilet, I won't be slurping up games or other offerings that are deliberately trying to push the LGBT Baphomet agenda on me.

Screw them and screw the game. Zero interest.

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Mister Infinity's avatar
Mister Infinity
3hEdited

Well we’ll see the possible nightmare it may be. It’ll still sell that first week and then we’ll see. Same as Elder Scrolls 6…but that feels like they are on the George R.R. Martin release schedule, haha.

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