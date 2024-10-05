As a brand, Battletech is scraping the bottom of the barrel like never before. In their effort to get rid of their talent in Blaine Pardoe, Catalyst Game Labs has gone so far off the deep end that they’re pushing self-insert fan fiction by Pardoe’s woke stalker—and naturally, it’s not selling.

Blaine Pardoe was a target of Catalyst Game Labs’ purge of normal gamers a couple of years ago. He had a long-time stalker who went under the pseudonym Faith McClosky send letters to Catalyst Game Labs attacking, maligning, and defaming Blaine Pardoe to try to gain political clout with the game company and destroy the beloved military sci-fi author.

He told the story of Faith McCosky, aka Ace Kaller, aka Po Ding, on his blog detailing the events of his cancelation. It got so bad with this person; the stalker wrote another Battletech writer, saying, “I want to fucking shoot him in the fucking crotch for this shit.” And: “I want him to die in a fire.”

Instead of standing with their long-time fan-favorite author, Catalyst Game Labs, they canceled Blaine Pardoe.

While Pardoe is fighting back by making its own incredible military sci-fi series, Land & Sea, which is outselling modern Battletech fiction by incredible amounts, he is also suing the Topps Corporation, owner of Battletech, for Catalyst Game Labs’ failure to pay him royalties due on percentage contracts for the properties.

Meanwhile, Catalyst Game Labs is making an insane move by bringing Pardoe’s stalker, who made the death threats, into the fold. The company is releasing a full novella by the man who now writes under the name Jason Livermore to try to confuse Battletech fans further about his identity.

It gets more ridiculous as the novella features “House Master Po Ding,” the moniker the author has gone under on X for the last year at least, revealing that this is a self-insert fan fiction now being published by the official brand.

Battletech has clearly reached the lowest of the lows in publishing this kind of fiction, and it shows that legitimate writers are not interested in the property any further if they are so desperate to publish in the Battletech universe that they hire rank amateurs like this to fill out their lines.

Fans aren’t buying it either, with the book being released at the end of June, it’s sitting at nearly a 2 million rank on Amazon, meaning it hasn’t sold a copy in at least a few days. It only has two reviews, another indicator that no one has bought or read the book. Even Battletech completionists have tuned out of the brand because of the wokeism involved.

Pardoe’s stalker isn’t new to Battletech fiction; he also published a short story in the Battletech Pride Anthology 2024, apparently where Catalyst Game Labs pulls their authors from these days. Instead of Battlemechs going at each other in combat, they now apparently will be going at each other in another degenerate way for the foreseeable future.

What do you think of Catalyst Game Labs working with Blaine Pardoe’s stalker to write in their official universe? Leave a comment and let us know.