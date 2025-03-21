Fandom Pulse

Lankester Merrin
Lankester Merrin's avatar
Lankester Merrin
Mar 21, 2025

When hits like Black Myth Wukong or Monster Hunter release, they are measured against perpetual million-concurrent-players games like the CS. The fact that this rubbish is being measured against Failguard tells all that people need to know, I think.

Brian Hall
Brian Hall
Mar 21, 2025

I have around 50 people on my Xbox friends list. None of them have played this woke garbage game. Big difference from Valhalla which around half, including myself played on launch. Odyssey was the same. Lots played that.

