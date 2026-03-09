Twitch streamer Zack Hoyt aka Asmongold addressed parting ways with Mythic Talent, a talent company he co-founded back in 2023.

Mythic Talent first announced the split over the weekend on March 7th. The company stated, “We have spoken with Asmongold and mutually agreed to part ways.”

“Mythic represents creators from a wide range of backgrounds and perspectives, and we are committed to fostering an environment grounded in respect and responsibility,” it added. “We remain focused on supporting our creators and continuing our mission to help them build sustainable, long-term careers.”

During a live stream, Asmongold addressed the split saying, “Actually, kind of felt bad for Mythic. I did. So, basically what happened is that-. So I haven’t really been involved like really with Mythic for like quite awhile. But like they just put out a statement yesterday that are like, ‘Yeah, we’re not involved with Asmongold. He’s now, you know, apart of Mythic or anything like that.’”

“And again, they kinda of told me about this-. I don’t really give a [expletive]. I’ve said it before. … I am at the point where now of basically like I don’t give a [expletive] about any streamer stuff at all anymore. There is like five streamers that I care about, maybe 10, that like I give a [expletive] about and I think matter and like have an opinion or something like that that I think is worth considering. But other than that I really just don’t give a [expletive] anymore,” he said.

“I have gone through so much drama in the last five years. We all know the names, we know the problems, we know the situations, we know the players, and we know-,” he continued. “So I’ve been dealing with this [expletive] for a long, long time. Like there’s been so many of my friends getting canceled. Everything. And it’s exhausting to deal with. It really is. It’s like the rapture is happening all around me and people are just being gamojed away.”

He then reiterated, “I don’t really want to be involved with any of this any way. Like I haven’t been involved in any decision making at Mythic for like, I don’t know, probably over a year. … And I just want to move on totally. And that’s the way I feel. It’s really the truth.”

Asmongold also stated, “I would rather advocate for things that I think are really meaningful and important. Like I’ve drawn a lot of attention to, I think, the Iranians that are being killed regularly and I’ve talked about, for example, we’ll do the fundraiser for the bald eagles. And so why am I in a world where I’m worried what streamers that get like 200 or like 1,000 viewers think about me. Why would I want to be in that world? Why would I want to put myself in that position?”

“I find infinitely more willingness to collab with somebody who’s not on Twitch versus somebody who is,” he said. “One thing that I’ve learned about people who are on Twitch, in general, is that they are extremely sensitive to public sentiment. … Basically people on Twitch are a lot more sensitive in general.”

Asmongold was not the only one to split with Mythic Talent. Nicholas Light also indicated he was as well. He posted on X, “While on vacation for my 1 anniversary with my wife. Mythic Talent, my talent agency, has parted ways with me as well.”

In a subsequent post, he added, “If you watch my content, I barely had sponsors over the past few years. So this really isn’t much of a difference. But I find the timing of this hilarious.”

“They only want to work with liberals and creators with safe opinions now,” he wrote. “I don’t want to be associated with people that bend the knee. This isn’t a loss for me, it’s a win.”

