Star Trek boss Alex Kurtzman recently claimed that science fiction “is not really about the future.” Instead, he claims “it’s about now.”

Kurtzman made his claim at the Saturn Awards. He said, “Gene Rodenberry had this lightning bolt of an idea and I think he understood something fundamental about the nature of science fiction and genre storytelling, which is that science fiction is not really about the future, it’s about now. It’s the prism, the looking glass, the magnifying glass through which we examine ourselves, the state of humanity, who we are, what we’re capable of, and where we’re going.”

“It was such a powerful idea that it’s lasted for 60 years because each iteration of Star Trek has been interpreted and reinterpreted by people who are so inspired by the message of Star Trek,” he continued. “On set every day for the last several years, I’ve had this ritual, which is I take one minute to look around at what’s going on and the incredible army of people and artists doing this job and you will not meet one person on any of our sets who doesn’t love Star Trek in their core.”

Kurtzman’s claim is in contrary to the legends of science fiction. Isaac Asmiov made it clear it was about the future in his essay “Other Worlds to Conquer.” He wrote, “Science fiction can be defined as that branch of literature which deals with the reaction of human beings to changes in science and technology. … There is usually no deliberate attempt to predict what will actually happen, but a science fiction writer is a creature of his times, and in trying to imagine a change in science and technology he is quite likely to base it on those he already sees in embryo.”

Arthur C. Clarke also said, “One of the biggest roles of science fiction is to prepare people to accept the future without pain and to encourage a flexibility of mind. Politicians should read science fiction, not westerns and detective stories.”

Ray Bradbury also noted, “Science fiction is any idea that occurs in the head and doesn’t exist yet, but soon will, and will change everything for everybody, and nothing will ever be the same again. As soon as you have an idea that changes some small part of the world you are writing science fiction. It is always the art of the possible, never the impossible."

Hopefully, this award season is Kurtzman’s swan song and his time in charge of Star Trek is over with the Ellisons taking over the company.

And that looks to be a high possibility as Co-Chair of Paramount Pictures and Chair of Paramount Television Dana Goldberg indicated that the film and TV side of Star Trek would align. She said in August when the Ellisons and Skydance Media gained control of Paramount, “We’re going to make sure those conversations are happening together so that we can do what’s best for the brand as a whole.”

Additionally, in November, it was reported that a new Star Trek film was in development from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Deadline’s Justin Kroll describe the film as “a completely new take on the Star Trek universe and not connected to any previous or current television series, movie or prior movie development projects.”

Finally, Kurtzman’s contract expires at the end of this year.

Fandom Pulse is reader-supported independent journalism. Paid subscribers get exclusive scoops and investigative reporting daily.

Dive into Space Fleet Academy: Year One, the bold, unapologetic sci-fi epic that’s the real answer to woke Starfleet Academy nonsense! Humanity’s future hangs by a thread and Earth’s elite Space Fleet Academy trains the next generation of officers to defend civilization against cosmic threats, alien dangers, and internal decay. The book explores high-stakes space battles, rigorous training, and timeless values of duty, honor, and human excellence.

If you’re tired of sanitized reboots and craving a fresh, no-holds-barred academy adventure that actually respects heroism and exploration, grab this book now.

NEXT: ‘Starfleet Academy’ And The Postmodern Dissolution Of Moral Aspiration