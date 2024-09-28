While Eric July and Ethan Van Sciver often dominate the conversation of the ant-woke sphere in comics, Arkhaven Comics has been building infrastructure and systems to produce thousands of pages of quality content in a host of different genres. Their Webtoon competitor website has reached over 15 million views, and their latest Kickstarter campaign, Hypergamouse, is a huge success after its first day live.

Arkhaven started in 2017 as a response to the woke nightmare that Marvel and DC Comics had become. Writer and publisher Vox Day created a crowdfund that shook the comic industry, with Alt-Hero raising more than $250,000 in its initial offering, which spawned a whole line of comics. Creators like Ya Boi Zack and Ethan Van Sciver saw the incredible amount a company could make on crowdfunding and ventured into their own books the year after Vox Day launched the first ComicsGate project, capitalizing on the momentum here.

But Vox Day didn’t stop there. He teamed up with many creators, including industry veteran Chuck Dixon, who’s been creating an incredible amount of work through Arkhaven’s site, including fan favorites such as My Sister Suprema and Something Big.

Another hit on the Arkhaven website has been Lacey Fairchild’s Hypergamouse. A comedy strip focused on the socio-sexual hierarchy, Fairchild combines the anthropomorphic slice-of-life humor of old newspaper comics with modern theming, making Hypergamouse something special for readers.

Arkhaven launched a Kickstarter campaign for Hypergamouse on Thursday night during the Arkhaven Nights Livestream (every Thursday at 4 PM PST on the Jon Del Arroz YouTube channel), and watched as readers came in hard for the new project.

After the first day of the campaign, Hypergamouse raised around $30,000, making the campaign one of the more successful on Kickstarter and putting Arkhaven on the map for a new readership.

The campaign offers a lot of different options, including a leatherbound and coffee table-sized book for the book collectors out there. Hypergamouse runs through November 25th and can be backed here.

(As a note: I publish my comics through Arkhaven. They did not ask me to write this article, however, it was of my own volition - JDA)