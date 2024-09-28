Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Nealon's avatar
Jim Nealon
Sep 28, 2024

It's a great comic, in the line of several family-style, very long-running strips. Funny comic, with a huge amount of life lessons drawn in. Great start and great attention-getter.

For Gen X, consider the impact like crowdfunding "Calvinball: The Illustrated Official Rules"

Reply
Share
The Brothers Krynn's avatar
The Brothers Krynn
Sep 28, 2024

What's hypergamouse?

Reply
Share
2 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture