Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lankester Merrin's avatar
Lankester Merrin
May 20, 2025

Ahh, when I read the second paragraph, I had virtually zero doubt this would bring up Dostoevsky and The Brothers Karamazov. What a masterpiece. "Everything is permitted" - Ivan Karamazov is the archetypical representation of this folly. And of course, the Grand Inquisitor chapter... Such a powerful book!

Reply
Share
AJ's avatar
AJ
May 20, 2025Edited

1) Sheen is always gold, and we need to reference him more than we do.

2) You should un-suspend LumberJack, whose comment was hidden below. Let him continue to show us how terrible his godless libertarian nonsense is. Let him demonstrate what happens when your prophet is Ayn Rand and you worship at the alter of self. He's inspiring, just not in the way he thinks he is.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture