Despite massive Donald Trump victories in 2024 and a shift in many corporations’ marketing toward DEI, cancel culture is still alive in video games as the entire gaming journalism industry has piled on Anglican Priest Calvin Robinson for making a joke about Elon Musk during a pro-life speech. The entire staff of his video game review site, God Is A Geek, quit and canceled him, and the Anglican Church revoked his license as he’s battling against the fake news.

Calvin Robinson is an Anglican priest who makes his support of the pro-life movement well known, speaking at conservative events and causes such as the March For Life. He’s amassed nearly five hundred thousand followers on X, using his influence to push the culture toward Christ.

What many don’t know about him is he owned a website called God Is A Geek, dedicated to video game reviews to help bring that aspect of the culture toward Christ. The site gets between 100,000-200,000 views per month on average and has an avid gamer readership.

This week, when making a pro-life speech, he made a joke about Elon Musk and how the fake news branded the tech billionaire a Nazi over a gesture where he put his hand out to the crowd.

“This I see as the last stand for the west,” he said in his speech. “This is the last stand for Christendom. The whole of the old world is crumbling. Every country in Europe is embracing death. America as far as I can see is the only country fighting for life, and that’s down to you guys. So God bless all of you for what you’re doing. Please keep doing it. I hope that I can encourage you, and my heart goes out to you. God bless.”

When he said, “and my heart goes out to you,” he made a faux Roman salute to mock the Elon Musk speech in a clear joke. The crowd laughed as it was funny, but his staff at God Is A Geek used the situation to cancel him.

Soon after, the editor posted on their website, which still remains up, a testament to Robinson’s commitment to free speech even as owner of the site. They posted:

In light of the recent actions of GIAG’s owner, the editorial team has taken the decision to cease publication on GodisaGeek.com

We have each of us put years of work into this site, attempting to keep entertaining despite the actions of our estranged owner. His input on the site has been zero for several years, but we cannot continue to say nothing.

To be absolutely clear, we do not support, share, or condone Calvin Robinson’s politics or actions.

We have run the site independently of Calvin for several years now in the hopes that we would not have to lose the hard work we have poured into it, the access we have worked hard for, and the relationships we have developed. However, it has become increasingly clear that we can no longer separate the site from the owner.

As a result, the entire editorial team will be stepping down with immediate effect. We will create a new site and our future content will be published there, bereft of any connection to Calvin Robinson. It will be hard to start again, hard to walk away from the work we’ve done here off our own backs, but this is the right thing to do.

GodisaGeek will no longer publish work under any of our names. Whatever the future holds we will be working together to bring content that is fair, inclusive, and entertaining – as we always have. But we will be doing it under a new banner and we hope that some of you will come with us on the new journey.

We cannot apologise on behalf of Calvin, and will not. Our severance should stand as proof that we do not support or condone his actions, politics, or beliefs.

We will be in touch with details via our new social links and emails in the near future.

Thank you.

The GodisaGeek Editoral Team

The letter references all of the cancel pig staff involved, including, Adam Cook, Mick Fraser, Chris White, Chris Hyde, and Lyle Pendle.

It appears, based on how silly this situation is, that the staff had been angry over recent political changes and waiting in the wings to cancel their site owner for a long time. They mentioned “access we have,” signaling exactly where they stand—with the woke fake news gaming media.

That very media took the opportunity to pile on Robinson, with vulturous journalists doing what they could to cancel Robinson in tandem with this video game review team.

Gizmodo published a piece, “After Priest Owner Mimics Elon Musk’s Salute, Staff at Gaming News Site Quit.” In the article they claim Robinson “imitated” Musk but made no reference to a joke. They even said, “Open Nazis love it, actually,” though they don’t speak to who these alleged Nazis are.

Games Industry went further with their headline, saying, “Entire God is a Geek editorial staff walk out and cut ties with alt-right founder.”

Perhaps the worst of the fake news media came from PC Gamer, who lied about Robinson even in their headline, “Gamer priest defrocked and the staff of his God is a Geek website quits after he imitates Elon Musk's salute.”

Robinson has not been defrocked, though a bishop in the Anglican church has revoked his license to perform marriages temporarily. Fnadom Pulse reached out to Robinson for comment, but he declined stating he doesn’t want to speak with the media until he can have a meeting with his bishop to resolve this situation.

He also responded to the Games Industry hit piece, saying, “Why are video games ‘journalists’ so woke when most gamers are not? I know the author of this hit piece, spent plenty of time with Vikki over the years. Travelled abroad with her. Listened to her stories about her son. She goes and prints ‘Calvin claims he is not a Nazi’”

Dozens of other gaming and culture websites have parroted the talking points about Robinson, without showing the video, without stating it was clearly a joke making fun of Elon Musk, and trying to create a panic over fake Nazis in America in the wake of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Cancel culture is fully alive in 2025 despite our massive victories. Ethics in gaming journalism is almost nonexistent outside of Fandom Pulse, and we have to be vigilant against woke activists using the same playbooks they always have. The ride never ends.

