Angel Studios announced it signed a new first-look deal with Neal McDonough and his production company, The McDonough Company, founded by Neal and his wife Ruvé.

The three-movie deal comes in the wake of the successful partnership between the two with The Last Rodeo, The Shift, and Homestead. It also comes after Angel acquired Homestead outright back in November.

One of the films that Angel will get a first look at is an untitled film that sees McDonough reunite with Jon Avnet and Mykelti Williamson, who collaborated on The Last Rodeo together.

McDonough said, “The McDonough Company is focused on family, faith, and celebrating freedom. Partnering with a company that aligns with our passion for sharing positive, powerful stories is a dream come true for Ruvé and me, and Angel continues to be a perfect match.”

“Ruvé and Neal lead with integrity, purpose, and a deep commitment to stories that uplift and inspire,” said David Fischer, Head of Acquisitions for Angel. This agreement reflects shared values with our Angel Guild and a shared vision for the impact great films have on global audiences.”

NEXT: Prime Video Shares First Look At Sophie Turner As Lara Croft For Its 'Tomb Raider' Series