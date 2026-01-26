Angel Studios announced that its recent animated film and box office success, David, is now available to stream.

In a press release, Angel Studios announced that David will stream on Angel.com and in the Angel app for all Angel Guild members to enjoy on Tuesday, January 27th.

The film includes a number of important moments from David’s life including his early life as a shepherd protecting his flock from a threatening lion, getting anointed by Samuel to be the next king of Israel, soothing Saul’s spirit with his harp, defeating the giant Goliath, and the war for the kingdom of Israel between himself and Saul.

On top of all this the film masterfully weaves in an excellent soundtrack with numerous memorable songs including “Tapestry” and “Follow The Light.”

The film grossed $81.8 million globally with $79.2 million coming from domestic theaters alone. The film set Angel Studios records with the best three-day theatrical opening in the company’s history.

It was co-directed by Phil Cunningham and Brent Dawes. Sunrise Animation Studios produced it. It starred Brandon Engman, Phil Wickham, Adam Michael Gold, Mark Jacobson, Brian Stivale, and Miri Mesika.

