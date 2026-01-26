Anti-ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) anarchists are calling for a boycott of The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars Celebration due to the fact that it is being run by ReedPop, the company that organizes New York Comic-Con, C2E2, and others.

A petition, which has been signed by just 507 people as of this writing, claims that since ReedPop is owned by RELX, and the company operates other subsidiaries that have negotiated contracts with the United States Department of Homeland Security and specifically ICE it is engaging in “systemic oppression, surveillance, and the overreach of a fascist regime.”

Specifically the petition states, “These contracts provide ICE and the CBP (Customs and Border Protection) with Accurint, a surveillance tool that aggregates our personal information into a digital dragnet. This is a weaponization of personal information to facilitate the stalking, kidnapping, and unjust deportation of our immigrant neighbors and working-class families.”

It goes on to demand, “Disney/Lucasfilm must dump ReedPop, and RELX must kill its ICE contracts. No more data-mining. No more profiting from the oppression and surveillance of immigrants in the United States. Disney and Lucasfilm MUST ensure their event partners respect the rights of the people. We refuse to let our ticket money fund state-sanctioned violence.”

The petition then includes a letter that will be sent to ReedPop and Lucasfilm that demands Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company:

Immediately terminate the contract with ReedPop as the producer of Star Wars Celebration 2027 and all future projects. Implement an enforceable vendor policy that prohibits Disney and Lucasfilm from partnering with any entity that maintains contracts with agencies involved in mass surveillance or human rights violations. Commit to transparency and social responsibility by finding an event producer for 2027 that aligns with basic human rights and protects fan safety and privacy.

On X at least one anarchist activist wrote, “There is no room for fascism in this fandom. Every fan deserves to feel safe and welcomed to events. There is no excuse for working with an organization profiting from ICE. Do not support Star Wars Celebration until they change organizers. Please share this with your friends. Tag creators! This is unacceptable.”

Upon discovering that ReedPop organizes New York Comic-Con and C2E2 as well, the user called for a boycott of them too.

This same user justified the firing of Gina Carano for her refusal to engage in the promotion of gender ideology. Just last year, the individual wrote, “Gina Carano is a transphobe and Pedro’s sister is a trans woman. He loves his sister and is very outspoken about LGBTQ+ rights. He spoke to Gina about why her tweet was offensive and she did not apologize or take it down. Why is it so surprising to these people that he has zero respect or love for her lol.”

“Oh and she also compared wearing masks to the holocaust. No one in their right mind would defend her. Her firing was 100% justified,” the user concluded.

Bishop Sheen observed that this type of anarchic activism is “the revolution of today” and that its nature is “violence, violence just for the sake of violence.”

He explains that this is a “new type of revolt which involves destruction of everything that is in the past.”

He went on to discuss three characteristics behind this type of revolution: elitism, mysticism, and Satanism. While discussing Satanism, he observed, “ The world is built on order. There’s a plan. So scientists are able to discover the laws of the universe. And in discovering the laws of the universe men find harmony. This harmony in order had to come from somewhere. It came from God.”

“What is the essence of Satanism? The essence of Satanism is the destruction of that order. The order of law, the order of morality, the order of religion, the order of ethics, anything that you please,” he added.

While Bishop Sheen notes this behavior, he also speculates that the reason it is occurring because “Maybe God is stirring us, bringing us to the brink of danger in order that we might begin to examine ourselves and restore Jefferson, the dignity of Man, and the belief in God.”

He then exclaimed, “Our nation is too full of those that are crying down. Down with the universities, down with schools, down with the churches, down with teachers, down with government, down with the police. Can you build anything down? You cannot. Certainly time in our nation to change our words. Let’s begin to use the word: up. Up from all of this filth. Up from this violence. Up from this indifference of courts. Up, up to the hid battlements of eternity. Up, up to God.”

