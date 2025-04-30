Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James A. Buck's avatar
James A. Buck
Apr 30, 2025

“But I mean, we have limits on what we can do. We are very aware of what we can do sexually and violence wise. Those limits are made very clear.”

Translation: “We are shifting the Overton Window to the left. We are pushing the boundaries of what is acceptable and what is not, and over time, we will shift public opinion.”

The Left has been playing the long game for decades. This is just another example.

Reply
Share
DeGave's avatar
DeGave
Apr 30, 2025

If you look at the numbers, it's pretty obvious that it probably wasn't the story, so much as the fact that it was a Disney+ show. For a Disney+ show to chart, people would have to watch Disney+. There is only so much anyone who buys Disney+ for their kid to watch Bluey, and people on free trials are going to watch anything. No one is buying Disney+ for fake Star Wars, fake Marvel, or anything else. Once the free trial is over, it's Bluey and people who forget to cancel.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture