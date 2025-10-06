Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harry Nuckels's avatar
Harry Nuckels
Oct 6

What amazes me is that someone at Amazon seriously thought those censored/photoshopped posters would actually be well-received...

Reply
Share
1 reply
AJ's avatar
AJ
Oct 6

If Amazon thinks the posters are bad, just wait until they watch the movies they own...

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture