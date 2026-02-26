An alleged plot leak for Spider-Man: Brand New Day claims to reveal significant plot details as well as who actress Sadie Sink is playing.

X account CBM News shared earlier this month that following the events of No Way Home, “Peter Parker spends all his time as Spider-Man saving the city.” This is part of an overall theme of loneliness and isolation that is highlighted by him creating messages for MJ and Ned about how he is better off without them.

And he’s very good at keeping the city safe as the film will feature him battling and defeating numerous villains including Boomerang, Tarantula, Chameleon, Ramrod, and Rhino.

The city loves him, but the bureaucrats in charge of the Department of Damage Control (DDOC) see him as something they have to manage.

While he’s able to protect the city and take down the villains, he begins to feel the stress of his loneliness and isolation and it reportedly makes his powers become unstable and begins to change his body.

While Spider-Man is struggling to deal with the stress, Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey is on the run from the Department of Damage Control. They believe “she’s unregistered mutant with uncontrolled power.”

She also wants to expose the organization albeit it is unclear what she wants to expose them for. However, actor Tramell Tillman is playing William Metzger, who runs the organization. In the comics, Metzger was the leader of the Anti-Mutant Militia so it’s possible he might be engaging in anti-mutant activities and using DODC as cover.

As for her relationship with Spider-Man, she believes DODC will connect him to her and use it as an excuse to hunt her. She also receives support from the Punisher.

The villain of the film is reportedly Tombstone. He works behind-the-scenes with the Hand to create chaos so he can enrich himself.

One of the ways he does this is by having the Hand attack the DODC to free Scorpion. This is one of the big action set pieces of the film. While the DODC is transporting Scorpion to a more secure location, the Hand attacks the convoy on a highway and a fight involving Spider-Man and Punisher ensues. In the aftermath, Scorpion is able to escape.

It doesn’t stop there though. The Hand attack the prison and release more prisoners. During the fight, Spider-Man’s powers and body begin acting up, but he receives help from the Punisher and is able to fight them off.

Peter seeks help from Bruce Banner aka The Hulk to help him solve his problem. His overwrought emotions cause him to enter a web cocoon and he begins growing extra limbs and becomes feral at some points.

Peter then faces off against Scorpion in another major action piece across the streets and buildings of New York City. Scorpion has received upgrades from Tombstone, but it is not enough to defeat Spider-Man, who defeats him. However, Scorpion is able to get away when Peter’s body becomes unstable again.

Spider-Man won’t be the only one to have issues with his emotions that mess with his body. Banner will also unleash the Grey Hulk and it causes him “to go crazy and [cause] terror [in] the streets.”

All the heroes unite to try and bring Banner under control. Ultimately, it is Jean Grey who is able to calm him down and return him to a state of normalcy.

However, as Banner comes back down, Peter reaches a boiling point and he transforms into Man-Spider and begins attacking his allies.

Jean Grey once again solves the problem. She “anchors Peter mentally and helps Peter realize that he can’t only be Spider-Man, but the human side is just as important. Once he realizes that, he turns back to normal.”

With this new understanding, Parker seeks out his friends and tells them about what happened during No Way Home.

Finally, a post-credit scene includes a symbiote. Tombstone meets a mysterious buyer who sells him a vial containing the symbiote with a tease that it will bind to Scorpion.

It was originally rumored that Sink would play Jean Grey back in 2024 by Jeff Sneider. He posted to X, “STRANGER THINGS star SADIE SINK is the frontrunner to play X-MEN hero Jean Grey in the MCU...”

In November 2025, Atlanta Filming shared that Spider-Man saves a young mutant girl and by doing so puts her at risk of a secret agency.

In December 2025, a leaked trailer featured the messages from Spider-Man, his struggles with his body and power, Spider-Man seeking help from Banner, and Sink’s voice chiding him. She says, “You’re a mess, Spider-Man... it won’t just be your friends who don’t remember who Peter Parker is.”

