Helena Marino wakes in agony on the first page, light stabbing her, fluid burning her throat, hands hauling her out of the dark. The next thousand pages rarely let up. Alchemised opens in cruelty and stays there, and the strange part is that readers love it for exactly that. The promise of this book, made wherever its fans gather, is that it will shatter you and leave you hollow. I finished it hollow, and have been trying ever since to decide whether that counts as an achievement.

First, the honest credit. SenLinYu can write. The prose is controlled and sharp, the war-torn world of alchemy and necromancy is built with real care, and the central setup has a grip: Helena, an alchemist and prisoner with holes in her memory, and the man assigned to dig the truth out of her skull. You can see why this thing conquered the internet. It began as Manacled, a Harry Potter fanfiction crossed with The Handmaid’s Tale, one of the most-read works ever posted to its platform. Sen reworked it into an original world, Del Rey put it out, and it hit number one and sold past a million copies, with film rights going for seven figures.

Here is where I get off. The selling point of Alchemised is devastation. You do not read it to love these people; you read it to watch them shatter, and to shatter with them, and the means are a thousand pages of escalating atrocity. SenLinYu has called this a dystopian horror story rather than a romance, and that rings true. My trouble is that relentless cruelty is not the same as depth. War and trauma are worth a serious novel, but this one administers pain more than it makes meaning of it, and the doorstopper length turns the suffering into a slog well before the end. A book can stare at the worst of human nature and still send you back to the world with something. This one mostly took.

The whole fanfic-to-bestseller wave raises another question. Manacled ran on a borrowed engine, the love a reader already carried for Hermione and Draco. Cut that loose, and the original characters have to earn the feeling from scratch. For me they did not, quite. The ache that fans describe lives partly in the old story they are remembering.

A hard word for the parents, because this is the part I would not skip. Do not let the Harry Potter pedigree fool you. This is an adult book, full stop, and not adult in the sense of a few mature themes. It is full of torture, rape, forced pregnancy, and mass death, with explicit sexual content besides. If your teenager loved the boy wizard and heard this is the grown-up Dramione, that is the trap to step around. It is a standalone, with a film on the way, written for adults who want dark dystopian horror and can carry the long trigger list that comes with it.

If that is your shelf, you will likely find this a polished, ambitious example of the form, and the million readers ahead of you are not wrong to feel what they feel. It is just not my shelf, and it is nobody’s gateway. I came up loving fantasy because it opened a door onto wonder. Alchemised closes that door and bolts it.

So here’s my question for you. When a book promises to destroy you, is that honesty about hard things, or have we started mistaking our own pain for proof that a story is good?

Rating: 4/10. Real craft and a real phenomenon, but a thousand pages built to wound rather than to reveal, and the furthest thing from the books it descends from.

Six books. One unforgettable world. The Adventures of Baron Von Monocle is steampunk adventure with the kind of worldbuilding and heart that made you fall in love with fantasy in the first place. Start the series on Amazon.

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