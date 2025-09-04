Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has reversed course on removing sexually explicit books from school libraries after facing intense pressure from author Margaret Atwood and her supporters. The province announced Tuesday it would rewrite its ministerial order to allow “classic literature” back on shelves while targeting only "pornographic images."

Smith's capitulation came after Atwood's passive-aggressive social media campaign gained international attention. The premier attempted to save face by claiming the original order was misunderstood, stating: "It'll be paused for a couple of hours while the ministerial order is rewritten. The direction will be to take books with pornographic images out of the libraries and to leave the classics alone. I think that there was some misunderstanding of the order, so it's being made clear."

Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides sent an email to school boards Tuesday morning announcing the pause: "Until further notice, please pause all implementation efforts outlined in Ministerial Order (#30/2025), including removing materials containing depictions of explicit sexual content from school libraries. At this time, I ask that school authorities also pause the development and distribution of lists of school library materials."

Smith doubled down on X, posting: "I'm going to be more explicit than usual so there is no misunderstanding this policy: 1. Get graphic pornographic images out of school libraries. 2. Leave the classics on the shelves. 3. We all know the difference between the items in 1 and 2. Let's not play any more games in implementing this policy for our kids."

The reversal came after Edmonton Public Schools released a list of over 200 books slated for removal, including The Handmaid's Tale, Brave New World, and Jaws. Smith criticized the school board on Friday, saying: "Edmonton public is clearly doing a little vicious compliance over what the direction is."

However, Smith's distinction between "classics" and "pornographic images" ignores the explicit sexual content in The Handmaid's Tale that made it a target for removal in the first place. The novel contains graphic descriptions of ritualized rape, including a disturbing scene where the protagonist is forced to lie between another woman's legs while having sex with the woman's husband as part of a bizarre fertility ceremony.

Atwood's victory demonstrates how celebrity authors can pressure governments into backing down from protecting children. Her social media tantrum, where she called Alberta's education minister and school officials "stupid babies," successfully bullied provincial leadership into retreat.

Opposition NDP leader Naheed Nenshi celebrated the reversal while attacking Smith for the original policy: "The easy thing to do here would have been [to say] 'sorry, we made a mistake. This is not what we meant'. 'We're going to fix this and we'll get back to you shortly'. But they couldn't even do that."

Parents for Choice in Education executive director John Hilton-O'Brien criticized Edmonton Public Schools for their "stunt" of pulling well-known literature but supported the government's position: "It's like when a kid twists an adult's instructions, the adult doesn't back down, they restate them more clearly. This is about protecting children and if boards won't do it, the government may have to get a bit more involved."

Joseph Jeffrey, chair of Canadian School Libraries, welcomed the pause and criticized the original order as "too broad." He argued that Edmonton Public Schools "did the best they could at interpreting an order that lacked clarity."

The reversal sets a dangerous precedent where celebrity pressure campaigns can override parental concerns about age-appropriate content. The Handmaid's Tale contains explicit sexual violence that has no place in school libraries accessible to minors, regardless of its literary reputation.

