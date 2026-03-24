Reacher actor Alan Ritchson seemingly issued a response to the man, Ronnie Taylor, he beat after he was confronted by him on his motorcycle.

Ritchson shared an image with a quote from Napoleon Bonaparte, “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.”

Ritchson’s seeming response comes after video footage showed Ritchson beating Taylor.

After the footage went viral, Taylor, the man who was beat up spoke to TMZ and shared his side of the story.

He said, “It started on Saturday morning — and I’m an experienced motorcycle rider, I’ve been riding bikes all my life from dirt bikes to street bikes etc… I’d head this incestuous revving and speeding through our neighborhood of a motorcycle. I eventually saw the guy on Saturday. I didn’t know who it was and I sort of like flippantly sort of said, ‘Guy, can you please just slow it down, please?’”

“And then there are numerous people in my neighborhood who caught all of this on Ring doorbells of him speeding through the neighborhood,” he continued. “And on Sunday when I was cleaning my bike outside my house, he rode past once, twice, and on the second time I walked out in front of him and I said, ‘You’ve got to stop. Someone’s going to get hurt.’ And it escalated quite quickly from there.”

“I did push him because he was coming towards me on his bike. He did it again for a second time,” he added. “I pushed him a second time and I think the second time he got off his bike and he kicked the crap out of me. You can see he hit me in the back of my head. I went to the ground and covered myself.”

“I don’t wish the guy any malice or ill will, but we just don’t need people riding through neighborhoods like this. And I just decided I’m take a stand because someone else has to ‘cause it’s going to end up way worse than it could have,” he concluded.

Video footage from Ritchson’s helmet has also been released. It shows Taylor jumping into the street to block Ritchson.

It also shows Taylor blocking Ritchson as he attempted to leave the scene a few moments later.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that police officers in Brentwood, Tennessee are investigating the altercation.

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