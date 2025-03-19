Snow White actress Rachel Zegler claims she wants the film to usher in “a new dawn of kindness and acceptance.”

In an interview with Allure, Zegler claimed that “it’s so important for the next generation to see movies like Snow White” because it allows them “to realize there’s nothing wrong with choosing to do what’s right and that it doesn’t have to be with anger or a clenched fist.”

“Anger can be a powerful emotion, but it doesn’t bring the brightest future,” she continued. And it can cover up “fear, insecurity, and a lack of love.”

In contrast, Zegler says, “Snow White chooses kindness and still makes change.”

Next, she declared, “Power takes many forms. I hope we’ll see a new dawn of kindness and acceptance in the next couple of years. And people don't see the need to use hate to cause further division.”

Ironically, just a few months ago Zegler was wishing supporters of Donald Trump “never know peace.”

She posted to her Instagram Stories, “i find myself speechless in the midst of this. another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world i do not want to live in. leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in. leaning us towards a world that will force her to have a baby she doesn’t want. leaning us towards a world that is fearful.”

She continued, “i shouldn’t be shocked. but i am. i am heartbroken for my friends who awoke fear this morning. and i am here with you. to cry, to yell, to hug. to wax poetic on how the left continues to fail us in forging a new path forward. this loss should not have been. and it certainly should not have been by so many votes.”

“i echo ethel cain’s statement more than anything. may trump supporters and trump voters and trump himself never know peace,” Zegler declared.

In another post, Zegler wrote, “there is also a deep, deep sickness in this country that is shown in the sheer amount of people who showed up for this man who threatens our democracy. it is terrifying the number of people who stand behind what this man preaches. it is a foolish subscription to a false sense of security, of masculinity, of intelligence, of patriotism, and of humanity.”

She continued, “there is no help, no counsel, in any of them. I could go on. i won’t. i feel sad. you probably do, too. f**k this.”

She also encouraged her followers to leave X, “get off of elon’s app btw. the f**k are you doing. ‘they’re eating you up on twitter’ - i don’t use that app for a reason. he helped get that man elected and you’re giving him business. i was talking about finding catharsis in art. i don’t care if you’re gonna pick a fight with me. it’s been done before. find something real to be mad at today. there’s plenty to go around.”

Still, in another post, she wrote, “okay. that’s all. going onstage for act two now and need to get off my soapbox before i get too heated.”

“sending love to everyone who needs it today,” she added. “may we all carry each other through the worst and hold these politicians accountable. your dem govs just got very important! they already were but hey! follow your governors! hold them accountable. local government is where we will make real change. this is not the end. ever.”

“i will love through these fours years as best I can,” she concluded. “f**k donald trump.”

Furthermore, Zegler was one of the most outspoken individuals who engaged in the cancellation of The Mandalorian actress Gina Carano. At the height of the cancellation campaign against Carano, Zegler posted, “do not make fun of pronouns.”

She added, “They are not a joke! pronouns are validating! pronouns are cool! put your pronouns in your bio! i wear my pronouns on a button sometimes! it’s a good thing! bye!”

Making it clear she was referring to Carano, she concluded the thread, “it’s a fun time to remind you all to love pedro pascal”

What do you make of Zegler’s claim that she hopes Snow White ushers in “a new dawn of kindness and accceptance?”

