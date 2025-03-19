Fandom Pulse

Joseph L. Wiess
Mar 19, 2025

That boat sank the minute it sailed. When she said "Men don't need to see the film," and "This princess don't need no saving," she doomed her movie.

It's gonna open to empty seats and sink like the Titanic.

Joe Katzman
Mar 19, 2025

In the words of the Great Sages of the Spinning Disc:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bbq22vollpY

"Satisfaction (ooh-ooh)

Came in the chain reaction (burnin')

I couldn't get enough

'Til I had to self-destruct (ooh-ooh)

The heat was on (burnin')

Risin' to the top, mm

Everybody goin' strong (ooh-ooh)

That's when my spark got hot

I heard somebody say

(Burn, baby, burn) disco inferno

(Burn, baby, burn) burn that mother down, y'all

(Burn, baby, burn) disco inferno, yeah

(Burn, baby, burn) that mother down (burnin'!)"

