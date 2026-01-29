Actress Molly Ringwald threatened retaliation against ICE supporters if leftists ever reclaim power.

Ringwald posted a video to Instagram where she said, “I feel like I can’t stay silent and neither should you. There’s something horrible, horrible going on in our country right now. And we have one of the greatest counties, had one of the greatest countries in the world and I’ve always been so proud to be an American. But right now this is a fascist government.”

“It’s not becoming a fascist government. It is a fascist government,” she declared. “And ICE is brutalizing people. And I don’t care how you identify, if you are a Democrat, if you are a Republican, if you are independent, if you don’t like to be political at all, it doesn’t matter. You have to look at what kind of country you want to live in.”

Ringwald then started discussing the German invasion of France during World War II, “They were taken over by the Nazis. They were invaded. They were taken over. And a lot of people, a lot of people collaborated. And then there were people that did not collaborate and were part of the resistance. Eventually, they got their country back. And those people who collaborated were found to be criminal. And that is what is going to happen.”

“You should not support what is going on just because these are human beings and we are human beings and we cannot forget our humanity,” she continued. “But if you don’t care about that, if you only care about yourself then realize that you are going to be seen as a collaborationist. Okay? And I don’t think that anybody wants that. I don’t think that anybody wants to be on the wrong side of history.”

“So please, please, use your voice and protest,” she encouraged. “These are children. These are children who are being taken away from their parents. These are mothers who are being killed. These are fathers. These are ICU nurses. These are people that are good people. That now their families have to grieve them for doing nothing except for standing up for what’s right, for keeping women from being brutalized by these monsters. And they are monsters. They are human beings as well, but they have forgotten they are human beings and they have become monsters. Please don’t let yourself become like that.”

“Please remember your humanity. Think about your kids. Think about your grandkids. Think about your sister and your brother. These are all people who have kids, or fathers, or mothers, or aunts and uncles, and people who love them. And we all have people that love us. And we love people. I mean I hope that we love people. I certainly do. Please do the right thing and stand up and use your voice,” she concluded.

In France during World War II as the German forces retreated and Allied forces moved east, anarchy took hold of the country and Resistance fighters engaged in various forms of extrajudicial retaliation including executions, beatings, and lynchings. It is estimated that between 6,000 and 10,000 people were killed during this time.

Some 20,000 women saw their heads shaved, stripped and smeared with tar or swastikas and were paraded through the streets where they were spat on, jeered at, and beaten.

During the legal phase, French authorities carried out around 800 executions after issuing 6,763 death sentences. It investigated some 300,000 cases.

