Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
2h

This evil woman, is literally calling for an insurrection. Molly Ringwald is the embodiment of evil, hate, and propaganda.

Reply
Share
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
1h

Woof. That is some facial asymmetry there. Either brain damage from the vax or amygdala breakdown. Probably a little bit of both.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture