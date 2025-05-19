Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
May 19, 2025

Glory to God!

Burn the place to the ground. Or drop the entire state off into the ocean with a satisfying earthquake.

sigh

Yes, we need to reinsert real culture and morality back into the industry or we'll all be reading books instead.

Reply
Share
Leon's avatar
Leon
May 19, 2025

Between 2015 and 2019 I watched over 800 movies, between 2020 and 2025 it dropped down to 50, good old TV shows like 24, Frasier, Grimm, Person of Interest and 100's more has taken their place, I used to take no Interest in TV shows, thanks to WOKE Hollywood they've completely lost me

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture