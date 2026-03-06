Game Night Picks YouTuber Fires Back at Rodney Smith Allegations, Implies Possible Legal Action Over “Misinformation”
The owner of Game Night Picks, Chaz Marler, released a detailed rebuttal to allegations made by Rodney Smith of Watch It Played, denying claims of fraudulent advertising practices and accusing Smith of publishing private analytics data without consent. The response comes weeks after Smith’s explosive document accused Game Night Picks of using YouTube’s paid promotion tools to artificially inflate view counts while charging publishers per-view fees.