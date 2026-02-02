Fandom Pulse

Lankester Merrin
2h

I had a feeling the siege of Belgrade would be there. I mean if something is commemorated to this day, almost 600 years later (even though most people probably don't know the reason), it is sure to be more than noteworthy.

I would personally also add the 17th century battle of Vienna and Sobieski's grand entrance, but since it's just five events, I guess that's for another time.

StorytellingRon
25m

Those battles are all awesome! I read Siege of Malta every few years, again and again. But... there are 100s if not 1000s of amazing epic singular stories of Knights and the formation of Chivalry against the backdrop of default paganism, hedonism, slavery, torture, butchery, where the Church changed the World!!!

No other realm had such warriors, with such moral codes!

And today, the Templars are treated like they were Muslim enslaving slave raiders.

The World hates Jesus and anything that smells of it!

Expect nothing but hatred and contempt from them and their Grammy participant bards and court jesters.

