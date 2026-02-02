Elon Musk shared his thoughts about the reported casting of Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

At the end of last month, X user Vittorio shared, “helen of troy was fair skinned, blonde, and ‘the face that launched a thousand ships’ because she was so beautiful that men started a war over her.”

“casting choices that make the premise incoherent are admissions that the story was never the point and an insult to the author,” he added.

In response to this Musk wrote, “Chris Nolan has lost his integrity”

It has not been confirmed by Nolan nor anyone attached to the film that Nyong’o is playing Helen of Troy. However, there is heavy speculation that this is the case.

A theater exclusive teaser trailer for the film released back in July shows Nyong’o’s character next to Jon Bernthal. At the time it was speculated that Bernthal was playing Menelaus.

GQ noted in its coverage, “There's been some debate about which character Jon Bernthal is playing, but it's pretty clear from his tone, look and general corrupt-Baltimore-narco vibe that he's playing Menelaus, the King of Sparta, which means Lupita Nyong'o, seen at his side in the teaser, will play his wife, Helen of Troy, whose abduction incited the Trojan War.”

Additionally, Nolan Archive shared, “The teaser for THE ODYSSEY strongly suggests that Jon Bernthal and Lupita Nyong'o will play Menelaus and Helen, respectively.”

“Menelaus, king of Sparta, was Helen’s husband. She was abducted by Paris, a Trojan prince, which triggered the Trojan War,” he added.

It was later confirmed in November that Bernthal was indeed playing Menelaus by Empire Magazine in its print coverage of the film.

Helen of Troy was explicitly described as “white-armed” in Homer’s epic The Iliad.

A translation by Robert Fagles states, “And now a messenger went to white-armed Helen too, Iris, looking for all the world like Hector’s sister wed to Antenor’s son, Haliacon’s bride Laodice, the loveliest daughter Priam ever bred.”

Additionally, she is described as fair-haired, “So he pressed the point, then took his seat. But among them stood magnificent Paris now, fair-haired Helen’s lord, and he came back with a winging burst in answer: ‘Stop, Antenor! No more of your hot insistence—it repels me.”

She is also clearly depicted as a white woman in a 6th century BC Terracotta neck-amphora jar that is on display at The Met Fifth Avenue.

A fresco dated to Pompeii in the 1st century AD also shows Helen as white as she is about to board the ship to take her to Troy.

The fresco was discovered back in December 1824 and is currently housed in the Naples Archaelogical Museum.

NEXT: John Lithgow Hints At Significant Changes To HBO's New 'Harry Potter' TV Series