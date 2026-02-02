Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben L.'s avatar
Ben L.
3h

HELKESHIA OF LEROY.

Reply
Share
The Tuck's avatar
The Tuck
4h

I'm old enough to remember when libs were mad because Johnny Depp played a fictional Native American character in Lone Ranger.

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture