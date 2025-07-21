Worldcon has been under so much controversy this year. It seems like even the BlueSky crowd is ready to cancel the convention, but as the convention approaches, attendees are online warning that people should get vaccinated and wear masks if they’re going to attend.

This year has been quite the trouble for Worldcon, even without all of the controversies of years’ past. They have had their own dwindling crowd calling for the convention to be canceled because of their use of AI in vetting program participants. Even with it, most of the programming appears to be from aspiring authors who are not legitimate professionals in the field, as the talent level increasingly diminishes due to their pushes for diversity, equity, and inclusion, of which their programming page states there are more than 60 different panels on DEI alone this year.

Along with the anti-AI backlash they’ve faced, there have been calls by several authors not to come and travel to the United States out of fearmongering over Donald Trump being president. Removing some of the international crowd surely won’t do wonders for attendance.

It’s gotten so bad that Worldcon even voted on a recent resolution to condemn the use of AI, just to make sure they had their virtue signaling straight for the crowd. The text of their recently passed resolution reads:

Resolved, that the WSFS — a community that so often looks to a speculative future, be it utopian or dystopian, to explore the potential impact of new technologies — affirms its commitment to the deliberative and ethical use of technology, and therefore encourages future Worldcons to integrate statements on the ethical use of technology into their convention policies.

Further, the WSFS — a community replete with creative individuals, including those who create with words, sounds, images, and technology itself — in order to protect and value all of their contributions, encourages future Worldcons to implement practical and relevant training for their staffs and volunteers to increase their awareness of the ethical concerns related to emerging technologies they may use.

And it was adopted by a vote of 93-20.

This isn’t enough for the attendees who now want to make health a central controversial statement for Worldcon to virtue signal about the COVID-19 vaccine and masks once again. Over on Bluesky, the attendees are already fearmongering.

The Unofficial Hugo Awards Book Blog posted, “Everyone who is getting vaccinated in preparation for Worldcon is someone who cares about their fellow fans. You’re less likely to contract the illness, less likely to spread the illness, less likely to suffer severe illness.”

Transgender activist Kameron Hurley posted about his anxiety and getting medicated for the event, “As our Worldcon trip approaches, I've found my anxiety creeping back, which is interesting because I had a very good handle on it. I had same issue with our road trip last year as well tho. The catastrophizing intensifies. My doctor gave me Ativan for the flights and I AM SO EXCITED ABOUT IT.”

Another transgender activist posing as a writer decided to really hammer home the point and demand others wear masks: “Hi, folks headed to WorldCon or GenCon or any other convention: Please, for the love of god, wear a mask. The whole time. Don’t take it off for selfies or food in the convention center. The summer surge of COVID is already violent, measles is doing her thing, and god knows what else is out there.”

He continued, “You will be tempted by your fellow congoers’ complacency, but that is exactly why you MUST keep that N95 or better on your face. Every year summer and winter take people by surprise. It’s not a surprise. Those times are when travel is at a high.”

And in case you weren’t scared enough, “You will likely scoff, oh, it’s INDIANA. I bet they have a TON of cases there. It does not matter. You and everyone and their dog will have just come from all over the world, dragging whatever along with you. Someone will get unlucky. Your job is to try to keep it from being you.”

This message was amplified by another BlueSky user, “WEAR MASKS. We got COVID at last year's WorldCon in Glasgow. Instead of touring the Highlands as planned, we were isolating in a hotel room. We were masked at the con, but almost no one else was. Protect yourself & other people as much as possible.”

Looking at all of these medical conditions coming out of WorldCon or GenCon, it seems the answer is simple that one is likely best served by not attending or being around these infected, walking health hazards. As no scientific evidence has shown that either the COVID Vaccine or masks actually do anything, being away from these people completely is your only way to truly be sure you won’t be a victim of an outbreak.

What do you think about WorldCon attendees panicking over COVID and demanding vaccines and masks?

For a great twist on science fiction and fantasy, back the Jake Rendon Kickstarter: Elven Destiny today!

NEXT: Military Sci-FI Book Review: Terms Of Enlistment By Marko Kloos