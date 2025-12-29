Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
Dec 29

No wonder, she’s stuck doing T-Mobile commercials.

Reply
Share
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
Dec 29

I lost all respect for this slob when she did that Emilia Perez movie.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture