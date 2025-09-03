Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
zee's avatar
zee
Sep 3

What do lesbians and carpets in the 90s have in common?

They both laid around and didn't say a fuckin' word. The 90's were great.

Reply
Share
Darrin's avatar
Darrin
Sep 5

Super homophobic jokes? Meaning jokes about being super scared of homos? I doubt this person could even explain what she meant with her stupid statement.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture