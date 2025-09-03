Actress Zoë Kravitz, who plays Yvonne in the recently released Caught Stealing, revealed she wishes “super homophobic jokes” stayed in the ‘90s.

In an interview with People alongside her Caught Stealing costar Austin Butler, Kravitz was asked, “Is there something we don’t miss about that time? Like keep it in the 90s?”

Kravitz answered, “Like super homophobic jokes on like mainstream television. Like if you watch Friends now you’re like, ‘Whoa!’”

Butler then questioned, “Even in Friends?” Kravitz replied, “Oh, like so much in Friends. Like things that aren’t punchlines are punchlines. It’s wild. So maybe that. We can keep that there.”

It is unclear exactly what jokes from Friends she is referring to, but as Father Hugh Barbour explains it is perfectly appropriate to refute error, of which sodomy is one of the four sins that cry out to heaven for vengeance.

He writes:

St. Thomas points out that when we have escaped or have been freed from sin, we can insult the one who tried to triumph over us by getting us to sin, either by throwing up at him his past defeat or his future chastisement. Notice though, that the insult is only appropriate for evil in the strictest sense: sin and the inducement to sin. The persons who sin or who get us to sin may only be insulted if they have been defeated and have not repented. This leaves pretty much only the demons to be insulted, since we can always hold out some hope of repentance for another human being. Human beings may have truly persecuted us in the deepest sense by trying to separate us from God, but we can pray and strive for their conversion, rendering not insult for insult, but mercy and compassion. In the case of those who are still in this earthly life and can be converted, we should not insult or gloat but rather warn and threaten with God’s judgment in the hope of correcting and refuting error. Contemporary people, however, usually take refutation of error as an insult to the erring. And so we will possibly be insulted by them for trying to correct them. But this was the lot of the prophets and the Savior himself, so we should not be afraid to correct error, if we truly desire the conversion of those whom we reprove with genuine love for them.

NEXT: How To Save The Mecha Anime Genre From Stagnation