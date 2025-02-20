Actor Zachary Levi recently explained why he believes that Shazam! Fury of the Gods bombed at the box office.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods only grossed $57.7 million at the domestic box office and another $76.5 million internationally for a global gross of $134.2 million. The film reportedly had an estimated production budget of $125 million. It is likely the film lost around $100 million.

Levi commented on the film’s poor performance at the box office in an interview with Matt Walsh.

He stated, “Where do I start? Man, the internet’s just going to come after me again. Listen, superhero fatigue. That’s one. We’re just inundated with so many superhero movies and I think that after a while people are kind of like, ‘Okay, I’ve seen this.’”

“And we had moments in our movie that were repetitive or had been in other movies,” he acknowledged. “There’s nothing new under the sun.”

He then pointed to the idea that people wanted to tear him down, “People wanted to tear me apart for it anyway because there’s a lot of people on the internet and that’s all they do. That’s their whole M.O. That’s where they find their identity. That’s where they find their power. It’s so sad that online specifically social media has empowered people in that way because it’s so toxic and destructive for everyone involved particularly them because they could be doing something much more productive with their team.”

Next, he pointed to DC, “There’s a lot of DC itself as a comic book studio. There’s all this weird fandom, war between Marvel and DC, and then even within each fandom there’s like fractions and factions of those fandoms. And all that stuff got really crazy.”

“I don’t know at the end of the day all of the pieces just came together in order for it to be the best film, the very, very best film that it could have been or that we got the word out the best we could to everybody. I don’t know,” Levi added. “But at the end of the day, I have just to lean back and be like, ‘All right, God, if that’s what you saw fit for that film and how it ultimately hit the world then I have to receive that. I have to radically accept that that’s what that was.”

What do you make of Levi’s explanation for why Shazam! Fury of the Gods failed?

