Hollywood loves to blacklist anyone who stands up and says no to their extremist political agenda, which has destroyed California, but they want to force it on the entire nation. We’ve seen the careers of actors like Kevin Sorbo, Dean Cain, and Gina Carano end in abrupt fashion for their bravery. Now, Star Trek actor Wil Wheaton is trying to rile up a cancel mob against Shazam! star Zachary Levi.

Zachary Levi made waves in the mainstream news as one of the only Hollywood celebrities brave enough to endorse Donald Trump for president. With most of the entertainment industry openly embracing Satanism and degenerate lifestyles, it’s a difficult road for an actor to speak out against the evils they are trying to perpetuate.

Originally a Robert Kennedy campaigner, Levi said at a rally, "In a perfect world, in whatever that would look like, perhaps I would have voted for Bobby. But we don't live in a perfect world. In fact, we live in a very broken one. We live in a country that has been hijacked by a lot of people who want to take this place way off the cliff, and we're here to stop that."

He continued, "We are going to take back this country. We are going to make it great again ... Of the two choices that we have, and we only have two, President Trump is the man that can get us there."

He spoke about having a healthy distrust for the government being important to him, and voting for outsiders has always been important. He identifies politically as a Libertarian, which seems to be a way in Hollywood to get around being blacklisted for any conservative Christian beliefs. However, those days are over for Zachary Levi as he’s embracing a tough road ahead because of speaking the truth.

Irrelevant Star Trek stars like Wil Wheaton have gone hard in cancel culture against their fellow actors and anyone who disagrees with them on their extremist agendas. He became insufferable years ago, leaving Twitter far before Elon Musk purchased the platform to restore free speech because he couldn’t handle any pushback for his smarmy rants.

Last year, he drew attention for trying to cancel comedian Larry David over a bit the Curb Your Enthusiasm star did with the puppet Elmo. He wrote a long-winded rant acting like Elmo was a real person and that Larry David somehow hurt the puppet.

Now, he’s taken aim at Shazam! star Zachary Levi.

On Facebook, Wil Wheaton posted: “Something I love about our nerd community is how welcoming and diverse we are. We are a safe place for everyone who has ever been Othered. We are a safe place for vulnerable people to come together and safely love all the wonderful nerdy stuff we love.”

He continued, “With that in mind, I think it's pretty important for anyone who supports Nerd HQ knows who and what they are supporting.

“What a disappointment. What a disgrace. How disgusting.”

He concluded, “Quick edit here, gently pointing anyone who is not aware of it, to the Paradox of Tolerance. A place is not safe, if you can't keep out the people who would make it unsafe. This includes nonphysical safety. And fundamental human rights are not a matter of opinion.”

As usual with the dishonest woke messaging, “diversity” means everyone must be exactly the same. “Inclusivity” means excluding anyone who doesn’t comply. “Tolerance” means being intolerant of any dissent. By spelling it out, Wil Wheaton shows exactly how vile leftist Hollywood is and how they are anti-liberty and anti-American.

Naturally, scared of any possible dissent for his cancel attempt, Wil Wheaton set the post to “Only people who follow this profile for more than 24 hours and friends can comment.”

What do you think of Wil Wheaton canceling Zachary Levi over his Trump endorsement? Leave a comment and let us know.

For a great alternative to Star Trek with spy thriller action, read The Stars Entwined on Amazon and support Fandom Pulse!