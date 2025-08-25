Fandom Pulse

AJ
Aug 25

"she was pushed into higher education by a system that profits from selling false dreams to young women."

Bingo. We can't give up on people like this though. They need good people in their lives, encouraging them toward a better way. I bet all of us know someone like this, who needs to be pulled up and walked with along a good path. At some point it becomes our faults for not putting in the work, especially those of us who claim to follow Christianity. We can't just roll our eyes and laugh at the human cost of wokeness while we make wise comments online; we have to do something real about it, in our own lives.

Jason Chastain
Aug 25

At some point, when you see armies of women walking off the cliff, shaking their fists proudly as they do so… It’s damned hard to feel sorry for them.

The biggest lie that every daughter gets, that her mother may even encourage rather than warn her, is that from the ages of 15 to 30 they are entitled to a degenerate partying binge in high school and college. They are encouraged to go hog wild with sex, drugs, And alcohol. It’s why they fight so fiercely for abortion rights, because they aren’t even capable of properly maintaining birth control through this entire period. And they don’t want a pregnancy to stop the party.🙄🤡🤡🤡😈😈😈

