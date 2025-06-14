Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gridhunter's avatar
Gridhunter
Jun 14, 2025

It is referred to as a "goodwill" payment for a few reasons. To include corporate accounting and the complete lack of legal obligation.

Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Jun 14, 2025

I have heard so many stories about authors getting ripped by small-mid publishers. I had tried once to get in with Ellora's Cave. Turned out the lady owning it was jaunting around on massive shopping sprees while delaying-delaying-delaying and eventually just refusing to pay due royalties.

Then, she refused to release claim on the published titles - essentially denying the authors ownership of their own work.

Glad I stayed indie. Have turned down a few publishing offers since. Why bother? Bragging rights?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture