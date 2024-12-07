Kangmin Lee called out Mighty Keef and condemned him for attempting to hide his bloodthirsty agenda behind the Indiana Jones and the Golden Circle video game.

On X, Mighty Keef wrote, “I can’t wait to play Indiana Jones and kill Nazis, cause Nazis suck, and should be killed.”

To be clear, “Nazi” is a pejorative used by left wing ideologues in an attempt to character assassinate their opponents and increasingly call for violence against people they disagree with.

Even the top definition of Nazi on Urban Dictionary is “Anyone who disagrees with you on Facebook.”

Another definition states, “A person who has a different opinion than you.”

Given this, it is quite safe to argue that Mighty Keef was clearly making the post to not only stir the pot, but to indeed encourage violence against those he disagrees with ideologically.

Kangmin Lee recognized this and called him out. He wrote on X:

“>"we should kill Nazis" >calls everyone they disagree with a Nazi Convenient to call everyone a Nazi so you have no qualms calling for violence against them huh.”

To elucidate his point he shared a post from leftist ideologue and Antifa advocate Airbagged aka David Paul Rivera, who was arrested back in 2020 for malicious injury to personal property during a Black Lives Matter riot in Charleston, South Carolina.

Lee posted, “Remember, these people are the side of ‘love and tolerance.’ They are the ones ‘fighting against hate’ as they actively fantasize about killing normal people like us.”

To no surprise, Keef responded by playing dumb, something he is wont to do. Case in point, just two weeks ago he shared a meme with Captain America on it that reads, “I want you to punch Nazis. Punch every goddamn one.”

When one user noted he’s likely talking about Trump supporters, Keef denied it. However, he never explained what he meant by Nazis.

It seems obvious that Keef is trying to be slick by playing word games. But for those who have eyes to see, it is abundantly clear who and what he means especially given how the term is used today as evidenced by the Urban Dictionary definitions above.

Nevertheless, Keef acted similarly in responding to Lee’s rebuke of him. In reaction to a post from Airbagged stating, “I’m losing it,” Keef wrote, “Him getting upset about this tweet is all you need to know lol.”

While Keef played stupid, Airbagged attempted to dupe his followers with the expected, “He’s just talking about a video game” argument.

He wrote, “He’s talking about an Indiana Jones game. A character known for killing Nazis.”

Not hiding his bloodlust, he was also asked “what hammer would Kangmin get?” A clear allusion to the fact he wants to beat him with a hammer.

He replied with a pinching hand emoji. The threat of violence is clear especially from someone who has a record of committing violence.

Lee responded to Airbagged and rightfully called him out for his obvious lie, “You call over half the country Nazis, and you call for Nazis to be killed not only in games but in real life. Yeah, not sorry I’m concerned that people like you are fucking psychotic.”

He added, “Me: saying we should kill Nazis and then calling everyone Nazis is kind of dangerous.

Libs: WOW LOOK AT YOU YOU’RE A NAZI SYMPATHIZER

Engaging with these smoothbrained freaks is almost always a waste of time.”

And as Kangmin rightly points out, Airbagged or Rivera groups Nazis with right wingers and conservatives.

He wrote on X back in August, “it's because right wing/nazis/groypers/conservatives love arguing in their replies because no one in real life talks to them and it's the only form of engagement they get.”

What do you make of Kangmin calling out Mighty Keef and Airbagged for their deranged and evil comments?

