Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TJ's avatar
TJ
Apr 4, 2025

I’ve been calling these new fantasy romance novels dragon porn for a while now. Still makes me laugh every time I say it out loud.

Reply
Share
James Allin's avatar
James Allin
Apr 3, 2025

I would argue tik tok is far more harmful, in the sense of creating

false and unrealistic expectations.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture